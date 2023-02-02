Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 25.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

