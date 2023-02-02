Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.4% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.90. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $125.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $201.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $361,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,295,512 shares in the company, valued at $237,332,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Wedbush started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

