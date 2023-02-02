Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $426,000 Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TAN stock opened at $83.69 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

