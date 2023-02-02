Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,399 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $112.25 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $178.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average of $114.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,020.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.