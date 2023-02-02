Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $124.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

