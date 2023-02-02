Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 1,790 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after acquiring an additional 368,365 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,969,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,885,000 after buying an additional 477,436 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 696,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,267,000 after buying an additional 214,382 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 284,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 52,338 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KXI opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

