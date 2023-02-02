Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 33,108 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,108 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,878,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after buying an additional 1,791,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after buying an additional 1,670,238 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 0.6 %

SHLS opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 311.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 453.46%. The business had revenue of $90.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.92 million. Analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,932.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,932.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 667,449 shares of company stock worth $15,107,419. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

