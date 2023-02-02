Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,123 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,250 shares of company stock worth $22,415,385 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $188.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.