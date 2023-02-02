Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Stake Raised by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Core Alternative ETF were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Core Alternative ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Core Alternative ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Alternative ETF by 115.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 70,107 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Alternative ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in Core Alternative ETF by 20,984.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,781,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Core Alternative ETF alerts:

Core Alternative ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CCOR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.79. 6,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,640. Core Alternative ETF has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $33.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.