Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Shares Down 3%

Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 44,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 394,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Core Gold Stock Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.57. The stock has a market cap of C$26.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62.

About Core Gold

Core Gold Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Dynasty District, a 50,000 hectare land package, which includes five production and exploration targets.

