Cormark Boosts Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Price Target to C$1.25

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Barksdale Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

BRO stock opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. Barksdale Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$56.29 million and a P/E ratio of -22.65.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barksdale Resources will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

