Credit Suisse Group Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $288.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $269.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAIA. Citigroup raised their target price on Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.50.

Saia Stock Up 8.4 %

SAIA opened at $295.64 on Monday. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $304.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Saia by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $356,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

