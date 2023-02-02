Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 5,443 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 318,955 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

BATS:IDV opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

