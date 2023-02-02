Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $58.75.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.