Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $149,000 in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KELYA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kelly Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KELYA. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial decreased their price objective on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kelly Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.76 million, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 150.01%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

