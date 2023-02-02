Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $669,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $219.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.71. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $253.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.23.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

