Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $288.74 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $356.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

