Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 4,284 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 110,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 663,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $245.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

