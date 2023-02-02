Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 667 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after acquiring an additional 98,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 335,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $121.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.28. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

