Cronos (CRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.68 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.03 billion and $23.68 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00090288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00061532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00024649 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.