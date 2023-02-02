Cronos Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Cronos has a market cap of $2.05 billion and $26.18 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00092599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00061313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00024986 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.