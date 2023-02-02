CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.14. CrowdGather shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
CrowdGather Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.
About CrowdGather
CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.
