Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the period.

Crown Stock Up 1.0 %

About Crown

Shares of CCK opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

