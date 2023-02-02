Crypto International Price Reaches $0.45 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Crypto International token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001888 BTC on exchanges. Crypto International has a market cap of $2.68 billion and $158,301.76 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto International has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.44720462 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $174,909.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

