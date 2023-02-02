CSFB Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$9.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by research analysts at CSFB from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.02.

Shares of HBM traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.27. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$393.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares in the company, valued at C$137,228,440.17.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

