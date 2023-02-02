CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CSX were worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 504.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

