Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 151.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $249.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.24 and a 200-day moving average of $230.47. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,009 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,734. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.