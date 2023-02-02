Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $254.80

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $254.80 and last traded at $254.46, with a volume of 363869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total transaction of $143,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total transaction of $143,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,009 shares of company stock worth $21,414,734. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.