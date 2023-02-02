Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,406 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 154.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $185.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $232.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.60 and its 200 day moving average is $180.92.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.28.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

