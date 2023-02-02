Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Starbucks by 24.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

SBUX stock opened at $110.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.