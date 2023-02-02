Curi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,874,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,524,000 after acquiring an additional 520,440 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $63,138,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 191,580 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $154.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

