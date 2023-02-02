Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 13 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 6,440.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,475.62.

Booking Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,443.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,124.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,960.50. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.