Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 222.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $146.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.65 and a 200 day moving average of $149.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

