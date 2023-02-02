Curi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $47.35 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.