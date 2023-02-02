Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI) Announces GBX 1.38 Dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Custodian Property Income REIT Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CREI stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 93.20 ($1.15). 389,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,044. The stock has a market cap of £410.87 million and a P/E ratio of 665.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.81. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 81.60 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 111.20 ($1.37).

Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

