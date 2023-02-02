Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI) Announces GBX 1.38 Dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Custodian Property Income REIT Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of CREI stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 93.20 ($1.15). 389,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,044. The stock has a market cap of £410.87 million and a P/E ratio of 665.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.81. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 81.60 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 111.20 ($1.37).
Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile
See Also
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.