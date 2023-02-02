CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 2.1% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.61. 1,813,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,010,731. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

