Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.80. 789,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,066,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Dada Nexus Trading Down 3.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,813,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
