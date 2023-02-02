DAO Maker Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $172.62 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00004957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $172.62 million and $3.17 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

