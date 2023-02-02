Davis R M Inc. Buys 875 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $376.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $362.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

