Davis R M Inc. Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

BLK stock opened at $767.50 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $824.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $725.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $678.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,084 shares of company stock valued at $45,732,048. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.