Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC Has $12.07 Million Stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Albireo Pharma comprises 4.4% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 169.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 131.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,023. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $918.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 228.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $46,296.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $46,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $77,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,342 shares of company stock worth $178,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ALBO shares. Wedbush cut Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

