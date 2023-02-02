Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00-$18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY23 guidance to $18.00-18.50 EPS.

Shares of DECK traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $421.33. The stock had a trading volume of 697,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,507. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $433.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $436.77.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

