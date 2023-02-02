Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00-$18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY23 guidance to $18.00-18.50 EPS.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance
Shares of DECK traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $421.33. The stock had a trading volume of 697,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,507. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $433.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $436.77.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
About Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.