Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.145-2.210 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.25 EPS.

DLX traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $21.22. 446,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $915.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.55. Deluxe has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.00 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 2.68%.

DLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Deluxe to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Deluxe by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

