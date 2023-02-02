Dempze Nancy E Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,073. The firm has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

