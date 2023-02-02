Dempze Nancy E Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.78. 3,577,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,021,074. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

