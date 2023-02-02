Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €210.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €210.00 ($228.26) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($197.83) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €158.10 ($171.85) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($239.13) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded down €9.35 ($10.16) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €176.85 ($192.23). The stock had a trading volume of 457,791 shares. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($126.49). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €185.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €165.18.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

