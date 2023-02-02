Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,400 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,400 ($54.34) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.28) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.23) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.67) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,850 ($59.90) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,190 ($64.10) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,103.33 ($50.68).

Unilever Stock Performance

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,133 ($51.04) on Monday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,249.50 ($52.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The firm has a market cap of £104.65 billion and a PE ratio of 2,119.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,155.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,032.82.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

