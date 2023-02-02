Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $65.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.46.
Match Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $51.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. Match Group has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $121.49. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 155.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Match Group (MTCH)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.