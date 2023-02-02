Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $65.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $51.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. Match Group has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $121.49. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 155.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

