Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $425.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $486.86.

CHTR opened at $398.68 on Monday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $621.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.21. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

