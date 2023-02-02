Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating) was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €39.10 ($42.49) and last traded at €39.32 ($42.73). Approximately 3,391,732 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.59 ($43.03).

Deutsche Post Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.